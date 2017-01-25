Fox 2000 is launching development on a movie based on Larry Niven’s science-fiction story “Inconstant Moon” with Oscar-nominated “Arrival” producer Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps company on board.

“The Specatcular Now” director James Ponsoldt is attached from a script by Daniel Casey. Levy and 21 Laps’ Dan Cohen will produce along with Ponsoldt through his 1978 Pictures company and Vince Gerardis through his Created By company.

“Inconstant Moon,” which first appeared in the 1971 short story collection “All the Myriad Ways,” begins with the moon glowing much brighter than ever before, leading the narrator to presume that the sun has gone nova and that this is the last night of his life. He spends the night with his girlfriend but then discovers that the reality is that the Earth has been hit by massive solar flare that kills most the inhabitants of the Eastern Hemisphere.

Levy received an Oscar nomination Tuesday for producing “Arrival” along with Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde. “Arrival” was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Denis Villeneuve.

Levy teamed with Ponsoldt as a producer on 2013’s “The Spectacular Now” and with Casey on Lionsgate’s upcoming crime thriller “Kin.”

Ponsoldt directed 2015’s drama “The End of the Tour” and is in post-production on “The Circle,” starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks with Lionsgate releasing the movie in April.

Ponsoldt is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Frankfurt Kurnit. Casey is repped by CAA and Writ Large.