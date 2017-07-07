Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Action-Comedy ‘Killing Gunther’ Lands at Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Taran Killam’s “Killing Gunther,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The cast includes Killam’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Bobby Moynihan, Hannah Simone, Cobie Smulders, Paul Brittain, Amir Talai, Aaron Yoo, Ryan Gaul, and Allison Tolman. The action-comedy is produced by Killam, Kim Leadford, Ash Sarohia and Steve Squillante, executive produced by Schwarzenegger, and financed by StarStream Media and Ingenious Media.

Saban is planning a theatrical release later this year. IMR International is handling the foreign rights.

Schwarzenegger portrays the titular Gunther, the world’s greatest (and most arrogant) hitman. After the assassin community tires of his antics, a group of eccentric killers from across the globe come together to set the perfect trap. Their master plan quickly turns into a series of embarrassing fails as Gunther always appears one step ahead.

The film, originally titled “Why We’re Killing Gunther,” just wrapped production.

“Taran Killam’s immense talent on both sides of the camera is on full display in his impressive directorial debut,” said Saban’s Bill Bromiley. “We can’t wait for audiences to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the type of role that has made him one of the most watchable and reliable stars of all time.”

Ness Saban and Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA.