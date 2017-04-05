Arnold Schwarzenegger may not be back for “The Expendables 4.”

The actor told EW that he will not star in the actioner without Sylvester Stallone, who is reportedly leaving the franchise.

“There is no ‘Expendables’ without Sly,” the former governor said. “I would never do the movie without him, no.”

According to multiple reports — first reported by Deadline — Stallone is departing “The Expendables” after he and Nu Image/Millennium chief Avi Lerner could not agree on the direction of the new film, including its director and script.

In addition to starring in the series as Barney Ross, Stallone also co-wrote the first three films with creator Dave Callaham and directed 2010’s original “The Expendables.”

Schwarzenegger plays Trench Mauser in the “Expendables” films.

“I have not seen the script; I don’t even know if there is a script, even though they want to shoot in August again, like they usually do,” Schwarzenegger told EW about the film’s status.

Even if Stallone is on board for the next sequel, Schwarzenegger says his role must be better-written — and his character less expendable — than in “The Expendables 3.”

“You know, I think the first and second one were terrific,” he said of the movies. “But, the third one, I thought my part was not written well. It was also not playing well in the movie, as far as I was concerned. Maybe other people believed differently. But I didn’t believe that I had any value in the movie. I love the franchise, by the way. I think it’s a spectacular franchise, ‘The Expendables.’ I think that Sly has good ideas, what he wants to do with it, and I think if they write a really good script [in] which my part is very well-developed, I would do it. If not, then I won’t do it.”