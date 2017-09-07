Armie Hammer Joins Felicity Jones in Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic ‘On the Basis of Sex’

Armie Hammer will play Felicity Jones’ spouse in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex.”

Jones will portray Ginsburg with Hammer playing her husband, Marty Ginsburg, as they team up to bring the first landmark gender discrimination case before the Supreme Court.

Mimi Leder will direct the film from a script by Daniel Stiepleman, who is also Ginsburg’s nephew.

Robert Cort will produce. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King of Participant Media will executive produce. The movie is slated for release in 2018 in order to coincide with Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary as a Supreme Court Justice.

Hammer will next be seen starring in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name,” Stanley Tucci’s “Final Portrait,” and Anthony Maras’ “Hotel Mumbai.”

“On the Basis of Sex” will be released through Participant Media’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, with Focus Features distributing domestically. International output partners are Entertainment One (eOne), Nordisk, CJ Entertainment, Alibaba Pictures, Reliance Entertainment, and Lev Cinema. Lionsgate will sell all available international territories.

Hammer is represented by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

