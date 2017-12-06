You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Movie Gets October 2019 Release

Are You Afraid of the Dark
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Paramount has set a Halloween season release date of Oct. 11, 2019, for its movie adaptation of the Nickelodeon horror series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

The project was unveiled last month with “It” writer Gary Dauberman hired to write the script. Matt Kaplan is producing along with Dauberman.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel and ran as an anthology series on Nickelodeon between 1992 and 1996. It was set around a group of teenagers who called themselves the Midnight Society and would meet weekly at a secret location in the woods to tell a scary story. The show was revived in 1999 for two more seasons with new writers and showrunners.

Each episode was introduced with the storyteller saying “Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society” and then announce the title of that segment. MacHale said that the line was a tribute to the series “The Twilight Zone,” in which creator Rod Serling would introduce the episode by saying, “submitted for your approval.”

Dauberman is a co-writer on “It” with Chase Palmer and Cary Fukunaga. He’s attached to write the script for “It: Chapter 2” with Jeffrey Jurgensen, and also has writing credits on “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle” movies.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is the second movie dated for Oct. 11, 2019, after Warner Bros.’ drama “The Goldfinch.”

