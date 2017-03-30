LAS VEGAS — Jason Momoa told theater owners at CinemaCon that he was leaving on Wednesday evening to fly to Australia to begin production on “Aquaman.”

Consequently, the superhero film didn’t have a trailer to show exhibitors. That didn’t stop Momoa and director James Wan from debuting a video rich with production art that promised to take audiences to a dazzling underwater universe.

“I want the audience to experience Atlantis in the way that Aquaman experiences it as well,” said Wan, whose credits include “The Conjuring” and several “Fast and Furious” movies.

The mockups that Wan showed were arresting. They included drawings of an elaborate dogfight pitting warriors riding sharks and octopus-like creatures. There were also deep sea dragons, glittering palaces, and an image of Aquaman, trident in hand, riding a hammerhead shark.

“Aquaman is an absolute badass,” said Wan. “This is the kind of movie that could not have been made five years ago.”

“Aquaman” opens in theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.