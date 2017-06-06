Antoon Krings’ Animated Feature ‘Tall Tales’ Sells to Raft of Territories for PGS

“Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings,” the anticipated animated feature produced by Paris-based ON Animation Studios (“The Little Prince”) and Bidibul Productions, has been pre-sold in a raft of territories rolling off Cannes.

Co-financed and represented in international markets by brand manager PGS, “Tall Tales” was pre-bought by Praesens (Switzerland), NOS (Portugal), Monolith (Poland), Acme (Baltics), Shooting Stars (Middle East), New Guys (Israel), HiShow (China), Cracker Pictures (South Korea), and Skyline (Vietnam).

The feature is based on Krings’ bestselling book series, “Droles de petites betes” (“Funny Little Bugs”). “Tall Tales” will mark the directorial debut of Krings, who will co-direct the animated film with Arnaud Bouron (“Raving Rabbids”). Krings co-wrote the movie with Arnaud Delalande and Christel Gonnard.

Published by Gallimard, and with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide, Krings’ series features more than 200 characters (crickets, beetles, ladybugs, bees, and other friendly insects) living in an enchanted woodland setting.

“Tall Tales” turns on Apollo, a vagabond cricket who is a singer. Budgeted at an estimated $22 million, the movie follows Apollo as he sets off to start a new life in the magical garden and gets involved with the wrong crowd.

“Tall Tales” will be released in France in December by Universal and Gebbeka. French pubcaster France 3 Cinema and pay-TV channel Canal Plus have picked up TV rights.

PGS, which represents the brand’s rights worldwide in association with ON Entertainment, said the idea was to build a franchise around “Tall Tales.” The animated feature will be released along with a publishing, licensing, and merchandising rollout, as well as a TV series.