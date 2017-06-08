Antonio Banderas, Olga Kurylenko’s Actioner ‘Gun Shy’ Lands at Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Simon West’s action movie “Gun Shy,” starring Antonio Banderas and Olga Kurylenko.

West directed the film — formerly titled “Salty” — from a script by Toby Davies and Mark Haskell Smith, adapted from Mark Haskell Smith’s novel “Salty.” West and Jib Polhemus produced under the Simon West Productions banner, alongside Harry Stourton.

“Gun Shy” follows an aging mid-level rock star whose supermodel wife (Kurylenko) is suddenly kidnapped while they are vacationing in Chile. Accustomed to his superstar lifestyle and lacking basic life skills, he finds himself having to navigate the back alleys of Santiago and South American jungles in order to save his wife from the renegades.

When the film was announced in 2014, the story was set in Thailand with the wife being kidnapped by pirates while elephant trekking.

“‘Gun Shy’ is a supremely entertaining film,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “Our audiences will delight in Antonio Banderas’ raucous performance and director Simon West’s unique and wild vision.”

West’s directing credits include “The Expendables 2,” “Con Air,” “The General’s Daughter,” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.” “Gun Shy” hits theaters on Sept. 8.

Ness Saban and Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with London-based Carnaby International handling worldwide rights.