Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin to Play Lamborghini and Ferrari in Biopic

Ambi Media Group has signed Antonio Banderas for the starring role of auto magnate Ferruccio Lamborghini in its untitled biopic, with Alec Baldwin co-starring as rival Enzo Ferrari.

Michael Radford (“The Merchant of Venice,” “The Postman”) will direct the movie from a script by Bobby Moresco (“Crash,” “Million Dollar Baby”).

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Group launched development in 2015 by optioning movie rights to “Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale” (The official story), written by his son Tonino Lamborghini. Ambi Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of the Ambi Group, is handling global sales and will introduce the packaged project to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ambi plans to shoot “Lamborghini” in Italy, as well as other locations around the world. The film has a working title of “Lamborghini – The Legend.”

Tonino Lamborghini said, “My book ‘Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale’ (The official story) is the only text perfectly respectful of the real life of my father, despite numerous legends and anecdotes written or told by other people looking for a moment of celebrity. I really believe this film can translate into images and words the great humanity of Ferruccio and transmit to the viewers worldwide my father’s personality: a man full of energy, charisma, and passion.”

The film will follow the launch of Lamborghini’s career as a manufacturer of tractors, a creator of military vehicles during World War II, and the designer of Lamborghini cars, which he launched in 1963 as the high-end sports car company Automobili Lamborghini. He sold his automobile interests in the late 1970s and died in 1993.

Banderas is represented by Paradigm. Baldwin is represented by CAA. Radford is represented by Primary Wave Entertainment.