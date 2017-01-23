Since Anton Yelchin’s death in June 2016, at the age of 27, many of the stars and directors who worked with him, including “Star Trek” director J.J. Abrams, have paid tribute to the late actor.

Now, the directors of Yelchin’s last two films, both premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, have had their say on the passion and inspiration that the actor brought both on- and off-set.

Cory Finley, the director of Yelchin’s “Thoroughbred,” told Variety about his generosity and kindness.

“I remember we had a wrap party and toward the end of the night Anton just volunteered to start giving people rides home, crew and everyone, he was doing rounders,” Finley said during an interview at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s at Sundance. “He was just that kind of generous guy, and would sort of enjoy each of those rides home. He always loved conversing with anyone.”

Yelchin’s “Thoroughbred” co-star, Anya Taylor-Joy, added she felt he was “an incredibly inspiring person.”

Mark Palansky, who directed Yelchin in “Rememory, ” described his performance in the film as “mesmerizing to watch.”

“It’s still a bit surreal to be honest. It’s not something that I’ve fully processed,” Palansky said of Yelchin’s death. “But I’m proud of him in it and I’m proud of it something that’s a part of his legacy.”