Anthony Bourdain, Sarah Jessica Parker to Speak at Produced By Conference

The Producers Guild of America has set Anthony Bourdain, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nina Jacobson, and Letty Aronson as speakers at its Produced By: New York event for Oct. 28 at Time Warner Center in New York.

The event will include “Conversation With Anthony Bourdain and Lydia Tenaglia”; “Future of Cinema: James Schamus”; “The Power to Shake It Up” with Alison Benson, Kelly Carmichael, Jacobson, Nina K. Noble, and Parker confirmed to date; and “Producers’ Masterclass: The Power of Creative Collaboration” with moderator Bruce Cohen, Aronson, Edward Lachman, Santo Loquasto, and Christine Vachon.

Other confirmed speakers include Evgeny Afineevsky, Jessica Goldberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary.

The Bourdain event will include discussions of “A Cook’s Tour,” “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” and film projects “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent,” “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste,” and “Detroit: Once in a Great City.”

“Future of Cinema: James Schamus” will cover his work producing “Brokeback Mountain” and “Casting JonBenet,” and serving as founding CEO of Focus Features.

“The Power to Shake It Up” will discuss challenging the status quo and actively creating opportunities for women in all aspects of development and production, while telling stories from fresh voices that audiences haven’t heard before.

The “Producers’ Masterclass” event includes “Wonder Wheel” producer Aronson and production designer Loquasto, and “Wonderstruck” producer Vachon and cinematographer Lachman.