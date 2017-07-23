Michelle Pfeiffer Joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ as Janet Van Dyne

Michelle Pfeiffer will star alongside Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Marvel revealed during its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

The Oscar-nominee will play Janet Van Dyne, mother of Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne and wife of Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym. It’s not Pfeiffer’s first brush with comic book fandom, though it is her first time in a Marvel movie. She previously starred in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” injecting some sizzle into the part of Catwoman.

Pfeiffer next appears in Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. She’s also part of the all-star cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” an Agatha Christie adaptation that also features Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, and Judi Dench.

Pfeiffer also recently scored her first Emmy nomination for her work as Ruth Madoff in HBO’s “Wizard of Lies.” She is a three-time Academy Award nominee, having earned nods for “Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” and “Love Field.” Her other credits include “The Age of Innocence,” “The Witches of Eastwick,” and “What Lies Beneath,” to name a few.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is the follow-up to 2015’s “Ant-Man.” It opens in theaters in 2018. Peyton Reed, who oversaw the first film, will return as director. The cast also includes Walton Goggins and Michael Pena.