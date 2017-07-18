Walton Goggins Joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Walton Goggins has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Paul Rudd is returning in the title role with Evangeline Lilly coming back as Hope van Dyne — aka the Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are also expected to reprise their roles from the original. “Black Mirror” star Hannah John-Kamen and Randal Park have joined the ensemble as well.

Marvel had no comment on the casting.

Peyton Reed, who helmed the first movie, is back in the director’s chair with Rudd and Gabriel Ferrari penning the script. Kevin Feige is producing.

The plot is being kept under wraps, as are details about Goggins’ character. Marvel will be unveiling the film at this week’s Comic-Con.

The original 2015 tentpole grossed $519 million worldwide, including $180 million domestically. Rudd most recently reprised the role in “Captain America: Civil War.” The sequel hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

Goggins stars opposite Alicia Vikander in the “Tomb Raider” reboot, which bows March 16, and he just wrapped “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.” He was most recently seen in the History channel Navy Seal drama “Six.”

He is repped by ICM Partners and manager Darris Hatch. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.