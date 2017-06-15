Ansel Elgort Is Excited for ‘Baby Driver’ to Make Him ‘Look Like a Bada—’

It’s been 22 years since writer and director Edgar Wright dreamt up the idea for what would become “Baby Driver.”

His short answer for what took so long to get his passion project to the big screen? He was waiting for Ansel Elgort to be the leading man.

Elgort, who plays the titular character, and Wright were joined by co-stars Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Lily James and Eiza Gonzalez for the Los Angeles premiere of “Baby Driver” at the Ace Hotel in Downtown L.A. Wednesday night.

This musically-propelled heist thriller follows Baby, a young talented getaway driver who relies on his headphones, and a number of iPods, to get a job done. The soundtrack was developed simultaneously along with the story, as both songs inspired scenes, and scenes were written to songs, Wright said.

“Some of the songs I had in my head to use in a movie for 20 years. It’s crazy,” Wright told Variety.

Elgort, a musician himself, said it was actually his musical theater background that proved most beneficial in filming. In one of the first scenes of the movie, Baby strolls down the sidewalk with effortless swagger in a three-minute long take.

“It was all choreographed and there was no cutting,” he told Variety. “I have to thank musical theater for that.”

Baby, who almost constantly has headphones in his ears to drown out his tinnitus, remains acutely aware of the world around him. There was a lot of prep involved in capturing the essence of Baby, Elgort said. He had to learn sign language, choreography, driving, and parkour — to name a few.

“There was light at the end of the tunnel in that one day I would be made to look like a bada— in a driving film,” he said to Variety. “I was excited for that.”

“Baby Driver” opens nationwide on June 28.