Annie Awards to Accept Entries for 45th Edition Starting on Monday

ASIFA-Hollywood is calling for entries for its 45th annual Annie Awards, to be held on Feb. 3, 2018, at Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA.

The call for entries opens on Monday, Aug. 14, and will close on Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. PT.

Only animated productions released in the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 will be considered, with the exception of commercials, shorts, special projects, and student films, which may qualify with or without a U.S. release. More details can be found on the Annie Awards website.

ASIFA-Hollywood is also looking for nominating committee judges. Applications will be accepted between Aug. 18, and midnight PT on Sept. 18. Judging applicants do not need to be ASIFA-Hollywood members, but must be established animation industry professionals in at least one of the Annie Awards categories. Applications can be found online.

Finally, the deadline to sign up for corporate sponsorships is Nov. 3, at midnight PT, and the deadline for membership renewal and voting participation registration is Dec. 18, at midnight PT.

Nominations will be announced on Dec. 4.

Disney’s “Zootopia” took home the top animated feature prize at this year’s event and “Bob’s Burgers” won the award for best general audience animated TV/broadcast production.

The Annie Awards were the brainchild of legendary voice actor June Foray, who died last month at the age of 99.