Disney’s “Zootopia” is on a roll, following up its Golden Globes victory by topping the 44th Annual Annie Awards with six wins, including best animated feature.

As a studio, Disney racked up 10 awards total on the animation industry’s big night, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood on Saturday at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“Zootopia” directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore as well as writers Jared Bush and Phil Johnston took trophies, as did Cory Loftis for character design, Dean Wellins for storyboarding, and Jason Bateman, the voice of fox Nick Wilde, who shared the voice acting in a feature win with “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho.

In addition to Cravalho’s win, Disney’s “Moana” took home an Annie for animated effects in a feature (Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, and John M. Kosnik).

Disney rounded out its night with wins for its TV series “Disney Mickey Mouse” (Illya Owens for editorial in a TV/broadcast production) and for character animation in a live-action production for “The Jungle Book” (Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, and Benjamin Jones).

Laika’s stop-motion “Kubo and the Two Strings” picked up three wins. Jan Maas nabbed an award for character animation in a feature, Christopher Murrie for editorial, and Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall, and Ean McNamara for production design.

“The Red Turtle,” a co-production by Studio Ghibli and Wild Bunch directed by Michael Dudok de Wit, took the prize for best animated feature, independent, and Pixar’s “Piper,” directed by Alan Barillaro, won for short.

In the TV/broadcast categories, “Bob’s Burgers” from Bento Box won best production for general audiences, while Bix Pix Entertainment’s “Adventure Time” and “Tumble Leaf” won children’s production and pre-school children’s production, respectively.

Picking up three TV/broadcast awards each were Google Spotlight Stories’ “Pearl” and “DreamWorks Trollhunters.”

Patrick Osborne, who won an Oscar for the Disney short “Feast,” took home the directing prize for the 360-degree short film “Pearl,” while Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, and JJ Wiesler won for music and Tuna Bora for production design.

“DreamWorks Trollhunters,” created by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, picked up Annies for Mike Chaffe (character animation); Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, and Jules Rigolle (character design); and Hyunjoo Song (storyboarding).

Carlos Alazraqui’s vocal work as Ponce de Leon in DreamWorks Animation’s “The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show” gave DWA its fourth Annie of the night, the second-highest total overall.

Juried awards were also presented. Animator Dale Baer, animation champion Caroline Leaf, and anime director Mamoru Oshii were presented with the Winsor McCay Award for their contribution to the art of animation. Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform received the Ub Iwerks Award for technical achievement. Documentary “Life, Animated” was honored with a Special Achievement Award. The June Foray Award for benevolence in the animation community went to to Bill & Sue Kroyer. Certificates of merit were given to ASIFA-Hollywood volunteer coordinator Leslie Ezeh and ASIFA-Hollywood office manager Gary Perkovac.

Here’s the complete list of 2017 Annie Awards winners:

Best Animated Feature

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Special Production

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

“Piper”

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

“Loteria ‘Night Shift'”

Passion Pictures Ltd

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Bob’s Burgers”

Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?

Bento Box Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Preschool Children

“Tumble Leaf”

Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children

“Adventure Time”

Episode: Bad Jubies

Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios

Best Animated Feature-Independent

“The Red Turtle”

Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions

Best Student Film

“Citipati”

Director: Andreas Feix

Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

“Moana”

Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

“Doctor Strange,” Mirror Dimension

Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon

Marvel Studios

Character Animation in a Television/Broadcast Production

Mike Chaffe

“Dreamworks Trollhunters”

Episode: Becoming, Part 1

DreamWorks Animation Television

Character Animation in a Feature Production

Jan Maas

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Laika

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones

“The Jungle Book”

Walt Disney Pictures

Character Animation in a Video Game

Jeremy Yates, Almudena Soria, Eric Baldwin, Paul Davies, Tom Bland

“Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End”

Naughty Dog

Character Design in a TV/Broadcast Production

Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle

“Dreamworks Trollhunters”

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

DreamWorks Animation Television

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Cory Loftis

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Patrick Osborne

“Pearl”

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Byron Howard, Rich Moore

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Music in a TV/Broadcast Production

Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

“Pearl”

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille

“The Little Prince”

Netflix and On Animation Studios

Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Tuna Bora

“Pearl”

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Nelson Lowry, Trevor Dalmer, August Hall, Ean McNamara

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Laika

Storyboarding in a TV/Broadcast Production

Hyunjoo Song

“DreamWorks Trollhunters”

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

DreamWorks Animation Television

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dean Wellins

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Carlos Alazraqui as Ponce de LeÛn

“The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show”

Episode: Ponce de LeÛn

DreamWorks Animation Television

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production (Tie)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana in “Moana” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

and

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde in “Zootopia” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux

“Bob’s Burgers”

Episode: The Hormone-iums

Bento Box Entertainment

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Jared Bush, Phil Johnston

“Zootopia”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Editorial in a TV/Broadcast Production

Illya Owens

“Disney Mickey Mouse”

Episode: Sock Burglar

Disney Television Animation

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Christopher Murrie

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Laika