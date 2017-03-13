Annette Bening has joined Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde in the romantic drama “Life, Itself.”

“This Is Us” creator and “Crazy, Stupid, Love” writer Dan Fogelman is directing from his own script.

FilmNation Entertainment and Temple Hill are producing the multi-generational love story, weaving together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of decades — from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside. Antonio Banderas, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Mandy Patinkin, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Alex Monner also star. Principal photography is beginning in New York City and will continue in Spain in May.

FilmNation will fully finance, produce, and handle international sales for the film. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce with FilmNation, along with Fogelman. WME Global will handle the U.S. sale on behalf of FilmNation.

Bening starred in Fogelman’s directorial debut, “Danny Collins,” alongside Al Pacino, Christopher Plummer, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Garner, and Josh Peck. Fogelman’s screenwriter credits include the animated films “Cars,” “Bolt,” and “Tangled,” in addition to the live-action films “Last Vegas,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” and “The Guilt Trip.”

Bening received a Golden Globe nomination this year for her role in “20th Century Women.” She’s received Oscar nominations for “The Grifters,” “American Beauty,” “Being Julia,” and “The Kids Are All Right.”

Bening is repped by CAA and Gochman Law. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.