Anne Hathaway Producing, Starring in Romantic Comedy for STX

Anne Hathaway will produce and star in an untitled, contemporary romantic comedy for STX Films.

No director is attached to the project, based on a script from screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who previously wrote the screenplays for “How to Be Single,” “The Vow,” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Adam Shulman will also produce and Jonathan Rice will co-produce.

“We have been looking for ways to work with Annie since launching STX, and when she came to us with this idea, we knew right away that we wanted to make this movie with her,” said STX Films chief Adam Fogelson. “This is a modern day look at love, dating, and hookups with a very contemporary and authentic voice that speaks to a generation that casually swipes right to find a mate. As technology has allowed for a new era for matchmaking, it also comes with a lot of comedy and consequences and Anne wanted to explore that territory in funny, relevant, and very unexpected ways.”

STX’s biggest hit so far was last year’s “Bad Moms,” and they’re already shooting “A Bad Moms Christmas” sequel with the same stars. The production company noted in Tuesday’s announcement that their next six releases (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “Molly’s Game,” “Gringo,” “A Bad Moms Christmas” and “The Happytime Murders”), including Hathaway’s currently untitled project, also feature women in leading roles.

“I am excited to be collaborating with STX Films on this movie,” Hathaway said in a statement. “It’s been really heartening how willing they are to take risks and explore what we all hope will be a great and modern comedic story.”

Hathaway currently stars in “Colossal” and will next be seen in “Oceans 8.” Sheroum Kim will oversee development of the film on behalf of STX. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.