Anne Hathaway Starring in Science-Fiction Thriller ‘O2’

Anne Hathaway has come on board to star in the independent science-fiction thriller “O2,” with shooting planned for the fall.

IM Global is financing. Producers are Suzan Bymel and Hathaway with Echo Lake’s Adam Riback and James Engle, as well as IM Global’s Stuart Ford and Greg Shapiro. CAA is representing domestic rights.

Producers are seeking a director for “O2.” Christie LeBlanc has written the script, in which a woman wakes up inside a cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there while the air in the chamber begins slowly running out. The script was named to the 2016 Black List in December.

IM Global is shooting “Serenity” with Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, in which McConaughey plays a fishing boat captain living in the Caribbean whose questionable past comes back to haunt him, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be what it seems.

Hathaway has completed shooting on “Oceans Eight” with Gary Ross directing the spinoff alongside a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, and Helena Bonham Carter. She was most recently seen in 2016’s “Colossal” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

Hathaway is repped by CAA and Management 360. LeBlanc is repped by CAA and Echo Lake Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.