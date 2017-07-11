Annapurna, 20th Century Fox Sign Multi-Year Home Entertainment Pact

Annapurna has tapped Twentieth Century Fox to oversee its home entertainment releases. The indie distributor has made a name for itself by backing acclaimed directors such as Kathryn Bigelow (“Zero Dark Thirty”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“The Master”), and Spike Jonze (“Her”). Annapurna is now moving into distributing and marketing its own movies.

The deal with Fox is described as a multi-year pact. Fox will oversee the U.S. home entertainment rights for all Annapurna releases across physical, digital, and other platforms. The deal will kick off with “Detroit,” a drama about the 1967 murders in the Algiers Motel, which debuts in theaters on Aug. 4. A home entertainment debut has yet to be announced.

Annapurna was founded by Megan Ellison, an Oscar-nominated producer and the daughter of Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

“We are very excited to partner with Twentieth Century Fox Film to extend the reach of our films beyond the in-theater experience,” said Erik Lomis, Annapurna’s president of distribution. “We are confident that our films are in the best possible hands, and we look forward to a strong collaboration to bring them to market.”

Annapurna has signed international distribution partnerships with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), eOne, Longride, Mars Distribution, and Eagle Pictures/Leone Film Group.

