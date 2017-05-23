‘Annabelle: Creation,’ Sofia Coppola’s ‘Beguiled’ to Screen at LA Film Festival

The LA Film Festival will host an advance screening of “Annabelle: Creation” and an advance screening of Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled.”

The festival, now in its 23rd year, will open June 14 at the Arclight Culver City with the world premiere of “The Book of Henry” and close on June 22 with a showing of Aubrey Plaza’s “Ingrid Goes West.”

“Annabelle: Creation” is the sequel to the highly successful 2014 movie “Annabelle” about a demonic doll introduced in “The Conjuring.” The film, due for an Aug. 11 release, is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto.

“The Beguiled,” which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, is screening June 15 at the LA Film Festival as part of a Focus Features 15th anniversary celebration with five movies including revival programming. Coppola will take part in a Q&A for the film. “The Beguiled” stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. Focus will open “The Beguiled” on June 23 in the U.S.

Additional events unveiled Tuesday include a conversation with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein titled “Portlandia: A Look Back and A Look Forward”; a conversation with the stars of IFC’s “Baroness Von Sketch Show,” moderated by Lea DeLaria; a day-long screening of every episode of “Documentary Now!”; and the Los Angeles premiere of Karam Gill’s documentary “G-Funk,” featuring a post-screening performance with Warren G and special guests.

“This year’s program is beautifully rich and varied,” said Film Independent president Josh Welsh. “From Sofia Coppola’s new film ‘The Beguiled,’ to our expanded Diversity Speaks program, to the legendary Warren G performing after Karam Gill’s G-Funk and Festival Alumnus David F. Sandberg’s ‘Annabelle: Creation,’ we can’t wait to share it all with Los Angeles.”