Film News Roundup: Anna Kendrick Starring in Untitled Comedy From ‘Four Lions’ Director

In today’s film news roundup, Anna Kendrick stars in an untitled comedy, Allison Janney is honored for “I, Tonya” and Rachel Brosnahan wins a Granite Award.

CASTINGS

Anna Kendrick is starring in an untitled comedy from “Four Lions” director Chris Morris that has already been shot in the Dominican Republic and Florida.

The film also stars Kayvan Novak, stand-up James Adomian, “Orange is the New Black” actress Danielle Brooks, “True Blood” cast member Denis O’Hare, Pej Vahdat, Marchant Davis and Mousa Kraish of “American Gods.”

Details of the plot are under wraps. Kendrick has been pictured on set in an FBI uniform with body armor and a rifle.

The film is a joint production between the British company See-Saw Films and New York-based Archer Gray Productions, with financing from Film4. Iain Canning and Anne Carey are producing.

The political satire “Four Lions” was released in 2010 and centered on homegrown terrorist jihadis from England. It starred Novak, Riz Ahmed, Nigel Lindsay, Arsher Ali, and Adeel Akhtar. Morris has directed several episodes of HBO’s “Veep.”

Kendrick will be seen next in “Pitch Perfect 3.” She’s in production on Disney’s “Nicole,” starring as the daughter of of Santa Claus. The news about the untitled film was first reported by the British site Chortle and confirmed by Kendrick’s reps.

FESTIVALS

The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival is honoring Allison Janney with the Spotlight Award – Actress for her performance in “I, Tonya.”

The award will presented on Jan. 2 as the festival’s awards gala, hosted by Mary Hart, on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Allison Janney delivers a knock-out performance as Tonya Harding’s mother LaVona Golden in ‘I, Tonya,'” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “The usually charming Janney takes a compellingly dark turn as Tonya’s abusive, alcoholic mother.”

Past recipients of the Spotlight Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Helen Hunt, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and J.K. Simmons. All recipients received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored, with Simmons winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Janney currently stars alongside Anna Faris in the CBS/Chuck Lorre comedy “Mom.”

AWARDS

Rachel Brosnahan will be presented with the second annual Stonestreet Granite Award at ceremonies on Nov. 30 at TAJ in Chelsea.

The inaugural Granite award went to Miles Teller last year in recognition of an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, or hyphenate who has emerged from Stonestreet Studios’ in-house conservatory and who has gone on to create provocative, meaningful, and relevant film and television projects.

Brosnahan worked and trained within the walls of Stonestreet before moving on to a recurring role on “The Blacklist” and then to the Netflix series “House of Cards” and the Amazon show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Rachel is an incredibly hard working and adventurous actress in all the right ways; she looks at each role as an opportunity to create layered depths,” said Alyssa Rallo Bennett. “While she isn’t afraid to explore something dark or difficult, she never leaves out the compassion or humanity in the characters she plays. She makes her work look seamless and delightful, a skill that comes from her sense of integrity, thoughtfulness, and elegance, both on set and off.”

Stonestreet Studios was founded in 1991 in New York City by Alyssa Rallo Bennett and Gary O. Bennett