Anna Gunn, Samantha Mathis Join Jim Gaffigan Comedy ‘You Can Choose Your Family’

Anna Gunn, Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky, and Logan Miller have joined Jim Gaffigan in Miranda Bailey’s upcoming comedy “You Can Choose Your Family.”

Gaffigan plays a seemingly normal father of a loving family whose home life is turned upside down when his 17-year-old son, played by Miller, discovers that his dad has a second family. “We have a truly talented group of actors and I am beyond excited to lead this stellar cast in this delightful story,” says Bailey. “I can’t think of a more perfect class of actors to portray this seemingly dysfunctional family, which I think we can all relate to in one way or another in our own families.”

Gunn will take on the role of Gaffigan’s character’s first wife, while Mathis will be playing the role of his second wife. The film is currently in production. Gaffigan came on board the project in February. The film was developed by Bailey from a script written by Glen Lakin. Producers are Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Karen Kehela Sherwood of Imagine Entertainment, and Amanda Marshall of Cold Iron Pictures.

Gunn’s credits include “Breaking Bad” and is currently in NBC’s television drama “Shades of Blue” with Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. Mathis stars in FX’s mystery series “The Strain” and appeared in Lionsgate’s “American Pastoral.” Miller recently appeared in “A Dog’s Purpose” and currently stars in Disney XD’s “Ultimate Spider-Man.” Karpovsky appeared in “Hail, Caesar!” and starred in “Girls.”

Bailey is making her feature directing debut. “You Can Choose Your Family” is a project developed in the Imagine/Reliance BIG Entertainment Writers’ Lab. She also produced “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” and “Swiss Army Man.”

Gunn is repped by ICM and MGMT Entertainment; Mathis is repped by Paradigm and MGMT Entertainment; Karpovsky is repped by WME and Underground; Miller is repped by Innovative Artists and Primary Wave Entertainment; Gaffigan is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Bailey is represented by ICM Partners and Echo Lake Entertainment; Lakin is represented by UTA and Echo Lake Entertainment.