Anna Faris-Eugenio Derbez Comedy 'Overboard' Lands April Release

Eugenio Derbez Anna Faris
Lionsgate has set an April 20, 2018, release date for its remake of the romantic comedy “Overboard,” starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Edward Herrmann starred in the 1987 original directed by Garry Marshall. Hawn played a selfish heiress who got amnesia when she fell off her yacht, while Russell portrayed a carpenter who ultimately fell in love with her.

The original movie has been re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles. The story now focuses on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families, portrayed by Derbez, who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by Faris’ single, working-class mom that he is her husband. Eva Longoria also stars.

The remake is co-directed and written by Rob Greenberg (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Bob Fisher (“We’re the Millers”). Ben Odell and Derbez are producing through their 3Pas Studios.

Faris currently stars opposite Allison Janney in the CBS sitcom “Mom” — entering its fifth season — and launched the comedy advice podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” in 2015. She will publish her comedic memoir “Unqualified” this fall. Derbez is known to Latin American audiences for his long-running television series “La Familia P. Luche.” He also starred in, directed, and produced the comedy “Instructions Not Included” in 2013, which grossed $100 million worldwide.

MGM partnered with Pantelion Films to co-produce, co-finance, and co-distribute the film, with Lionsgate handling domestic theatrical distribution.

“Overboard” will open against New Line’s actioner “Rampage,” starring Dwayne Johnson, and Focus Features’ comedy “Tully,” starring Charlize Theron with Jason Reitman directing.

 

