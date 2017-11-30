You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Animated ‘Animal Crackers’ Sold to Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018.

ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on a family whose life is turned upside-down when they inherit a rundown circus and a mysterious box of animal crackers, which magically change the person who eats them into animals.

The lead characters Owen and Zoe are voiced by real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Voice cast also includes Ian McKellen, Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone, Patrick Warburton, Harvey Fierstein, Wallace Shawn, Raven-Symoné, and Gilbert Gottfried.

Variety‘s Andrew Barker gave “Animal Crackers” a strong reivew at Annecy, calling it “delightfully inventive and frequently hilarious.”

ESMP has a multi-year output deal with Netflix, and released shark thriller “47 Meters Down.” Upcoming movie releases include Christian Bale’s “Hostiles,” Rob Cohen’s “The Hurricane Heist,” mystery-thriller “Chappaquiddick,” and the Keanu Reeves sci-fi thriller “Replicas.”

More Film

  • Animated 'Animal Crackers' Sold to Byron

    Animated 'Animal Crackers' Sold to Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018. ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. “Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on […]

  • Shaft sequel

    'Shaft' Sequel and Ansel Elgort's 'Goldfinch' Get 2019 Release Dates

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018. ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. “Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on […]

  • Netflix Launching 'Seeing Allred' Documentary in

    Film News Roundup: Netflix Launching 'Seeing Allred' Documentary in Early 2018

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018. ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. “Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on […]

  • Super Fly

    'Super Fly' Remake in Works at Sony With 'Watchmen' Scribe (EXCLUSIVE)

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018. ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. “Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on […]

  • Sony/ATV Music Publishing

    Sony/ATV Announces Consultancy With Jay Landers for Film and Theater Projects

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018. ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. “Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on […]

  • 108 Media Boards Sports Drama ‘100

    ATF: 108 Media Boards Faith-Based Sports Drama ‘100 Yards’

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018. ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. “Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on […]

  • Kathryn Newton Detective Pikachu

    'Big Little Lies' Actress Kathryn Newton to Star in Live-Action Pokemon Movie

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018. ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. “Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad