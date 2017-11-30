Animated ‘Animal Crackers’ Sold to Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired the animated feature “Animal Crackers” for a wide theatrical release in 2018.

ESMP bought the movie from Blue Dream Studios. It premiered in competition in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

“Animal Crackers” is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft and centers on a family whose life is turned upside-down when they inherit a rundown circus and a mysterious box of animal crackers, which magically change the person who eats them into animals.

The lead characters Owen and Zoe are voiced by real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Voice cast also includes Ian McKellen, Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone, Patrick Warburton, Harvey Fierstein, Wallace Shawn, Raven-Symoné, and Gilbert Gottfried.

Variety‘s Andrew Barker gave “Animal Crackers” a strong reivew at Annecy, calling it “delightfully inventive and frequently hilarious.”

ESMP has a multi-year output deal with Netflix, and released shark thriller “47 Meters Down.” Upcoming movie releases include Christian Bale’s “Hostiles,” Rob Cohen’s “The Hurricane Heist,” mystery-thriller “Chappaquiddick,” and the Keanu Reeves sci-fi thriller “Replicas.”