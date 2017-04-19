Anika Noni Rose has been cast in the thriller “Assassination Nation” as the mother of the characters played by Abra and Suki Waterhouse.

“Assassination Nation” follows four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, world-wide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker. Odessa Young and Hari Nef play the two other teenagers.

Rose will portray an attractive woman with terrible taste in men, who has an unfortunate reputation in the conservative town of Salem. When the mysterious hacker outs her for her various affairs with the town’s married men, she faces scorn, public ridicule and downright abuse from the outraged citizenry.