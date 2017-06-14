Angourie Rice to Star in ‘Every Day’ Fantasy Romance Movie for MGM

Angourie Rice will star in MGM’s romance movie “Every Day,” an adaptation of David Levithan’s novel with Michael Sucsy directing.

Production will begin next month in Toronto. Jesse Andrews, who wrote “Me And Earl and the Dying Girl,” has adapted the script.

Production companies are Likely Story and Filmwave. Producers are Christian Grass, Paul Trijbits, Anthony Bregman, and Peter Cron.

Rice will play a shy teenage girl who falls in love with an entity named A, who inhabits a new body of another teenage boy each day. The entity wakes up in the body of teenage boy named Justin one day, meets his girlfriend and decides he has found someone he wants to be with day after day. The novel was published in 2012 by the Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers.

Rice played the daughter of Ryan Gosling’s character in Shane Black’s “The Nice Guys” and stars opposite Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, and Elle Fanning in “The Beguiled,” which won best director for Sofia Coppola at Cannes last month. She’s also starring opposite Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Sucsy’s credits include “The Vow” and “Grey Gardens.” He’s repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Bloom Hergott.

Andrews is repped by WME and MXN Entertainment. Rice is repped by WME and Catherine Poulton Management. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.