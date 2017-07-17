‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti to Helm ‘Robotech’ for Sony

While his highly anticipated movie version of Stephen King’s “It” doesn’t bow for another two months, Andy Muschietti looks to have already found his follow-up, attaching himself to Sony’s adaptation of “Robotech.”

Muschietti’s creative partner Barbara Muschietti will join Gianni Nunnari and Mark Canton in producing the project, which is based on the 1980s cartoon series from Harmony Gold USA and Japan’s Tatsunoko Productions.

The story is set in a time when Earth has developed giant robots from the technology of an alien spacecraft that crashed on a South Pacific island and is now using that technology to fight off an impending alien invasion.

The property has attracted everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to James Wan over the years. Sony now hopes Muschietti can finally push it into production.

Sanford Panitch and Matthew Milam are overseeing for Columbia.

Muschietti broke onto the scene with his horror hit “Mama” starring Jessica Chastain. He was then tasked with replacing Cary Fukunaga as director on Warner Bros.’ adaptation of “It,” which is now one of the most anticipated movies of the fall.

