‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti Eyed for ‘Electric State’ From Russo Brothers

“It” director Andy Muschietti is in talks with Russo Brothers Studio to board a movie version of Simon Stalenhag’s illustrated novel “The Electric State.”

The story, set in an alternative 1997, centers on a runaway teenager and her yellow toy robot as they travel through a strange USA, where the ruins of gigantic battle drones litter the countryside heaped together with the discarded trash of a high tech consumerist society in decline. As their car approaches the edge of the continent, the world outside the window seems to be unraveling ever faster as if somewhere beyond the horizon, the hollow core of civilization has finally caved in.

Muscietti, who’s attached to direct “It: Chapter 2,” would direct and produce “Electric State” with sister Barbara Muschietti and RBS principals Joe and Anthony Russo. Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder are in talks to produce as well. Julian Angelin of The Salomonsson Agency and Simon Stålenhag will executive produce.

The Russos are in post-production on Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” which opens May 4. Stohlenhag also authored “Tales from the Loop” and “Things From the Flood.”

WME repped Simon and the Salomonsson Agency in this deal. Keith Fleer is the Salomonsson Agency lawyer. The Muschietti are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.