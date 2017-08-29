Andrew Garfield to Receive Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Award

Andrew Garfield is set to receive the Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Award at this year’s festival. The Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning British actor will attend the festival to present a gala premiere of his latest film “Breathe,” which sees its world premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival Sept. 11.

“Following on from his masterful performances in ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and ‘Silence,’ Andrew Garfield’s powerful and enthralling turn in ‘Breathe’ reinforces him as one of the true stars of his generation. We are delighted to present him with our Golden Eye award at this year’s festival,” said Zurich Film Festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri in a statement.

Garfield received an Academy Award nomination as best actor earlier this year for his role in Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” which also earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. He was previously nominated for both a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his supporting turn in David Fincher’s “The Social Network” and won a BAFTA Television Award for his lead role in Channel 4’s 2007 one-off drama “Boy A.”

“Breathe” director Andy Serkis and its producer Jonathan Cavendish will also be in attendance for the Zurich premiere on Oct. 6. The romantic drama, which is based on the true story of Cavendish’s parents, co-stars Garfield and Golden Globe winner Claire Foy (“The Crown”) as a couple who refuse to give up and be limited by expectations after the husband is paralysed by polio and given only months to live. Hugh Bonneville, Tom Hollander, Stephen Mangan and Diana Rigg also star.

The 13th Zurich Film Festival runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8. As previously announced Glenn Close will receive the festival’s Golden Icon Award. The six-time Oscar nominee’s latest film “The Wife,” which sees its world premiere in Toronto Sept. 12, will also screen in Zurich.

Other titles already announced to receive gala premieres at the festival include Luca Guadagnino’s Sundance title “Call Me by Your Name;” Cannes Palme d’Or winner “The Square”; additional Cannes titles “Happy End,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “The Florida Project,” and “Bright Sunshine In;” and upcoming Toronto debuts “Battle of the Sexes” and “Brad’s Status.” Zurich’s full line-up will be unveiled Sept. 14.