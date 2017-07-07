Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash for Saying He’s Gay ‘Just Without the Physical Act’

The internet and the LGBTQ community are not too pleased with Andrew Garfield after he said that he’s “a gay man right now just without the physical act.”
The actor made the statement during a NT Platform discussion on Monday. He said he prepared for his role as Prior Walter, a gay man battling AIDS in the ’80s, in a London revival of Tony Kushner’s play “Angels in America” by watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with friends on the weekends.
“My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all,” he said.
Garfield also said in the interview that as far as he knows, he is not actually a gay man, but that he might “have an awakening” later in life, and went on to explain his concerns with playing the role of a gay man without being gay.
“I had to trust that it was the right thing and Tony had asked me and maybe if he’d asked me, it was the right thing,” he said. “It was as about doing honor, doing justice and knowing my herstory.”
Twitter immediately had something to say about the matter.
He did have some defenders, however.
Others speculated on the actors’ sexuality.
He is fearful of being condemned for engaging in gay sex is what it is. Comfort him.
