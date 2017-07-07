Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash for Saying He’s Gay ‘Just Without the Physical Act’

The internet and the LGBTQ community are not too pleased with Andrew Garfield after he said that he’s “a gay man right now just without the physical act.”

The actor made the statement during a NT Platform discussion on Monday. He said he prepared for his role as Prior Walter, a gay man battling AIDS in the ’80s, in a London revival of Tony Kushner’s play “Angels in America” by watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with friends on the weekends.

“My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all,” he said.

Garfield also said in the interview that as far as he knows, he is not actually a gay man, but that he might “have an awakening” later in life, and went on to explain his concerns with playing the role of a gay man without being gay.

“I had to trust that it was the right thing and Tony had asked me and maybe if he’d asked me, it was the right thing,” he said. “It was as about doing honor, doing justice and knowing my herstory.”

Twitter immediately had something to say about the matter.

Andrew Garfield, pulling a James Franco while discussing acting in "Angels in America." Straight actors, please stop this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/BPkJLPiZaJ — AKA Kalinda Sharma (@Nico_Lang) July 5, 2017

Andrew Garfield is tearing apart gays on Twitter like a new season of Looking — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 6, 2017

speaking of, i am rich without the physical act https://t.co/UlWxuxUnB9 — Fariha Róisín (@fariharoisin) July 6, 2017

Me reading articles about Andrew Garfield saying he's gay but not really gay pic.twitter.com/UN2PUuDpUB — Adam Valentine (@Adam86Valentine) July 6, 2017

Me when Andrew Garfield said he's a gay man "without the physical act" because he watches RPDR in his free time pic.twitter.com/UrSu1AnFpn — Tom the 💣 (@tommybravos) July 6, 2017

He did have some defenders, however.

Hi everyone, Andrew Garfield is an ally who said something a tiny bit silly about enjoying watching a very good programme that is very gay. — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) July 6, 2017

The Andrew Garfield Gay Drama in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/4ObXbOWGLD — Jamie McGonnigal (@McBenefit) July 6, 2017

Others speculated on the actors’ sexuality.

andrew garfield is every closeted bi dude i knew in high school — emi (@plantblogger) July 5, 2017

willing to go out on a limb and say that andrew garfield was probably testing the waters on whether he should come out but who could say — Aaron Michael (@subsahaaron) July 6, 2017