Andre Holland is in negotiations to join Viola Davis in the New Regency’s heist thriller “Widows,” directed by Steve McQueen.

Cynthia Erivo, known for Broadway’s “The Color Purple” revival, is also on board.

“Gone Girl” screenwriter and novelist Gillian Flynn will write the script with McQueen.

Based on the 1983 British miniseries about a caper gone wrong, the story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job.

The film will be produced by McQueen, and Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films, who teamed with McQueen on “Shame” and also produced the best picture Oscar-winner “The King’s Speech.” Film4 is co-financing with New Regency.

The movie marks McQueen’s first feature since winning the best picture Academy Award for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014.

Besides ending his run on Cinemax’s “The Knick,” Holland had himself a banner year with a critically acclaimed roll in the award season darling “Moonlight” and a juicy role in “American Horror Story: Roanoke.” He also recently finished shooting Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” adaptation.

