Anderson Cooper Sorry for ‘Crude’ Remark to Trump Supporter

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is “genuinely sorry” for an off-color remark he made during a Friday interview with Jeffrey Lord.

Lord, a Trump supporter and frequent CNN contributor, was defending President Trump to Cooper amid reports that he called former F.B.I. chief James Comey a “nut job” when the CNN anchor interrupted him.

“If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it,” Cooper said to Lord, who laughed in surprise. “I mean, I don’t know what he would do that you would not defend. I mean, you’re a loyal guy, I think that speaks well of you.”

Cooper later apologized on Twitter for the comment. “I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.”

Last week, Cooper went viral when he let an “eye roll” at Kellyanne Conway let during an interview discussing Comey’s firing. Conway later called the remark sexist.

    1. Alex says:
      May 20, 2017 at 7:01 am

      Every week Cooper proves he’s just a well groomed hack. Before Trump got elected he at least tried to look fair, now he can’t contain himself anymore.

      Reply
    2. pickles says:
      May 20, 2017 at 6:55 am

      Cooper born with a silver spoon in his mouth and built his career on the back of his mother’s’ influence and will never be fired because of his mother and because he is gay.

      Reply
      • dede says:
        May 20, 2017 at 7:15 am

        and what about Trump?? talk about a silver spoon!!! And for you to say that he is gay and that is why he could not be fired shows all of us you are one sad person…go away.

        Reply
      • Ken says:
        May 20, 2017 at 7:08 am

        Which puzzles me that Kellyanne would call him sexist for the eye roll. Then again… Who’s more sexist than Donald Trump? She should of taken it as a compliment.

        Reply
