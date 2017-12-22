‘An American in Paris’ Stage Hit Set for Theatrical Release in 2018 (EXCLUSIVE)

The London stage production of “An American in Paris” will light up the big screen around the world next year. Trafalgar Releasing has landed theatrical rights to the West End musical, which transferred from Broadway, where it scooped four Tony Awards.

Inspired by the classic 1951 MGM movie with Gene Kelly and set to music by George Gershwin, the stage version of “An American in Paris” opened at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris in 2014. It transferred to Broadway in 2015-16 and came to London in March, garnering strong reviews. The Guardian newspaper gave it five stars and called it “a riot of color and movement.” The play’s London run ends in January.

Trafalgar, formerly known as Picturehouse Entertainment, specializes in bringing prestige live events to the big screen. “’An American in Paris’ is one of the biggest productions to hit the West End this decade with outstanding performances, memorable tunes, beautiful costumes and exceptional sets,” company CEO Marc Allenby told Variety. “We can’t wait to share this production with audiences in cinemas around the world throughout 2018.”

The musical follows a former American GI, Jerry Mulligan, trying to make it as a painter in post-war Paris. He falls in love with a dancer, Lise Dassin, after a chance encounter.

It stars New York City Ballet principal dancer Robert Fairchild as Mulligan opposite British Royal Ballet dancer Leanne Cope as Dassin. Both reprise their roles from the original Broadway production. The musical features songs from George and Ira Gershwin; Craig Lucas adapted it for the stage. Christopher Wheeldon won a best choreographer Tony for his work on the production.