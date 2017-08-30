Amy Schumer’s ‘I Feel Pretty’ Casts Lauren Hutton, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps

STXfilms has rounded out the cast of Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty.”

“Game of Thrones” alum Tom Hopper, “Saturday Night Live” cast members Aidy Bryant and Sasheer Zamata, Lauren Hutton, Adrian Martinez, Busy Philipps, and Dave Attell have signed on to the film. They join Michelle Williams, Rafe Spall, and Emily Ratajkowski.

STXfilms has set a June 29 release date for the comedy, which marks the directorial debuts of Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

The movie is scheduled to shoot in Boston. Schumer is portraying a woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful and capable person on the planet.

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola will produce with Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer will also produce. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, will co-produce. Jonathan Deckter and Justin Bursch are executive producers.