Amy Schumer’s ‘I Feel Pretty’ Casts Lauren Hutton, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Lauren Hutton Aidy Bryant Busy Philipps
REX/Shutterstock

STXfilms has rounded out the cast of Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty.”

“Game of Thrones” alum Tom Hopper, “Saturday Night Live” cast members Aidy Bryant and Sasheer Zamata, Lauren Hutton, Adrian Martinez, Busy Philipps, and Dave Attell have signed on to the film. They join Michelle Williams, Rafe Spall, and Emily Ratajkowski.

STXfilms has set a June 29 release date for the comedy, which marks the directorial debuts of Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

The movie is scheduled to shoot in Boston. Schumer is portraying a woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful and capable person on the planet.

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola will produce with Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer will also produce. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, will co-produce. Jonathan Deckter and Justin Bursch are executive producers.

Bryant is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP. Hopper is repped by Gersh, Magnolia Entertainment, and Waring & McKenna in the U.K. Zamata is repped by Gersh and Avalon Management.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. CC says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

      LOL! Fail.

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad