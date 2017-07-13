Amy Schumer Comedy ‘I Feel Pretty’ Set for June Release by STX

STXfilms has set a June 29 release date for Amy Schumer’s comedy “I Feel Pretty,” the directorial debut of Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting in Boston this month. Schumer is portraying an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis who wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet.

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola will produce with Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer will also produce. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s will co-produce. Jonathan Deckter and Justin Bursch are executive producers.

Schumer starred opposite Goldie Hawn in Fox’s comedy “Snatched,” which has grossed $45 million domestically, and will next be featured in Universal’s “Thank You for Your Service” from director Jason Hall. She had been attached to star in Sony’s “Barbie” before committing to “I Feel Pretty.”

Sony has not yet re-cast “Barbie,” which is also still on the schedule for June 29. New Line’s comedy “Tag” is also scheduled for release on that date along with an untitled Fox animated comedy. Universal is releasing “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” on June 22.