Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch’s Paper Kite production banner has acquired the feature rights to the upcoming Jennifer Mathieu book “Moxie.”

The book tells the story of a 16-year-old girl from a small Texas town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Grrrl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.

“Moxie” will be published by Roaring Brook Press, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, on Sept. 19, 2017.

“Jennifer writes with a voice so authentic to the teenage experience that it feels like her characters walked straight out of a high school classroom and into the pages of her books,” Roaring Brook Senior Editor Katherine Jacobs, says of Mathieu. “She is poised to become one of the most important writers for young adults working today.”

Paradigm brokered the film deal on behalf of book agent Kerry Sparks at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary.

Paper Kite is currently behind the popular Hulu series “Difficult People” as well as the critically acclaimed Comedy Central series “Broad City.”

It is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warren Dern and has an overall deal at Universal.