Amy Madigan, Ken Marino and Sky Ferreira Join Scott Free’s ‘Burning Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Madigan, Pat Healy, Ken Marino, Sky Ferreira, and Macon Blair have joined the cast of Scott Free’s “The Burning Woman” with Jake Scott directing.

The pic currently stars Sienna Miller, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, and Will Sasso. Brad Ingelsby, who wrote “Run All Night” and “Out of the Furnace,” is penning the script.

The film tells the story of a woman whose life is changed when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears and she is left to raise her young grandson.

Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Mike Pruss will produce through the Scott Free banner. Scott Free’s Ryan Stowell will executive produce.

WME reps domestic rights and Bloom reps foreign with a plan to sell markets in Cannes. The film will start shooting this week in Massachusetts.

Madigan is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Anonymous Content; Healy is repped by the Gersh Agency, Luber Roklin, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Marino is repped by Principato-Young and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein; Ferreira is repped by Mosaic; Blair is repped by Anonymous Content, CAA, and Cohen & Gardner.