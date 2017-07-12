Amy Landecker Joins Jim Parsons-Claire Danes Drama ‘A Kid Like Jake’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Amy Landecker Transparent
Rex Shutterstock

“Transparent” star Amy Landecker has joined Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in the family drama “A Kid Like Jake,” currently shooting in New York.

Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra and Ann Dowd co-star in the movie. The story centers on a Brooklyn couple, played by Parsons and Danes, trying to find the right kindergarten for their precocious 4-year-old-son who prefers to dress up as a princess instead of G.I. Joe. As they navigate their roles as parents, a rift grows between them over what’s best for their son.

Silas Howard is directing from Daniel Pearle’s script, based on his Lincoln Center play. Howard began directing episodes of Amazon Studios’ “Transparent” in its second season, making him the show’s first transgender director.

Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph are producing for That’s Wonderful Productions, alongside Paul Bernon for Burn Later and Rachel Song for XS Media. Executive producers are Sam Slater, David Bernon and Jackie Bernon for Burn Later; Jenette Kahn and Adam Richman for Double Nickel Entertainment; Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson for Bankside Films; and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films. Co-producers are Rowan Riley of Burn Later and Veronica Nickel.

CAA, which arranged financing for the film, is handling domestic sales with Bankside Films handling foreign.

Landecker will portray a patient in the therapy practice operated by Parsons’ character. She’s currently starring in Salma Hayek’s “Beatriz at Dinner” and the critically acclaimed series “Transparent.” She is represented by ICM Partners.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad