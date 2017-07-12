Amy Landecker Joins Jim Parsons-Claire Danes Drama ‘A Kid Like Jake’

“Transparent” star Amy Landecker has joined Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in the family drama “A Kid Like Jake,” currently shooting in New York.

Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra and Ann Dowd co-star in the movie. The story centers on a Brooklyn couple, played by Parsons and Danes, trying to find the right kindergarten for their precocious 4-year-old-son who prefers to dress up as a princess instead of G.I. Joe. As they navigate their roles as parents, a rift grows between them over what’s best for their son.

Silas Howard is directing from Daniel Pearle’s script, based on his Lincoln Center play. Howard began directing episodes of Amazon Studios’ “Transparent” in its second season, making him the show’s first transgender director.

Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph are producing for That’s Wonderful Productions, alongside Paul Bernon for Burn Later and Rachel Song for XS Media. Executive producers are Sam Slater, David Bernon and Jackie Bernon for Burn Later; Jenette Kahn and Adam Richman for Double Nickel Entertainment; Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson for Bankside Films; and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films. Co-producers are Rowan Riley of Burn Later and Veronica Nickel.

CAA, which arranged financing for the film, is handling domestic sales with Bankside Films handling foreign.

Landecker will portray a patient in the therapy practice operated by Parsons’ character. She’s currently starring in Salma Hayek’s “Beatriz at Dinner” and the critically acclaimed series “Transparent.” She is represented by ICM Partners.