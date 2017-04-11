The American Cinematheque is presenting this year’s award to Amy Adams on Nov. 10 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honor Amy Adams as the 31st recipient of the American Cinematheque award at our celebration this year,” said Rick Nicita, American Cinematheque Chairman. “Amy Adams is one of the most beloved, admired, and respected actresses in movies today.”

“Her credits range from critical favorites like ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Arrival’ to blockbusters like ‘Enchanted’ and ‘Man of Steel,’ combining strong reviews and commercial success. Her appeal crosses all demographic groups and she continues to broaden her audience with performances that illuminate her movie-star qualities. She has been honored with many nominations and awards from critics, fans and industry organizations all over the world. In the words of one of her directors, she is smart, tough, funny, warm, ambitious and, of course, beautiful.”

Adams was the unanimous choice of the Cinematheque Board of Directors selection committee.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include: Eddie Murphy (1986); Bette Midler (1987); Robin Williams (1988); Steven Spielberg (1989); Ron Howard (1990); Martin Scorsese (1991); Sean Connery (1992); Michael Douglas (1993); Rob Reiner (1994); Mel Gibson (1995); Tom Cruise (1996); John Travolta (1997); Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998); Jodie Foster (1999); Bruce Willis (2000); Nicolas Cage (2001); Denzel Washington (2002); Nicole Kidman (2003); Steve Martin (2004); Al Pacino (2005); George Clooney (2006); Julia Roberts (2007); Samuel L. Jackson (2008); Matt Damon (2010); Robert Downey Jr. (2011); Ben Stiller (2012); Jerry Bruckheimer (2013); Matthew McConaughey (2014); Reese Witherspoon (2015); and Ridley Scott (2016).

She’s been nominated four times for Academy Awards for “Doubt,” “The Fighter” and “The Master” in the supporting actress category and for “American Hustle” in the best actress category. Adams is currently filming “Sharp Objects” for HBO.