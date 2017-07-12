Amityville Horror Film ‘1974’ in the Works at Broad Green

Broad Green Pictures is going back to Amityville with the horror film “1974.”

Broad Green said on Wednesday that a production start date for the film, to be directed by Casey La Scala from a script he wrote, and produced by Eli Roth and Todd Garner, is still being determined.

The story is based on the 1974 events at a rural house in Amityville, N.Y., which became the site of one of the deadliest hauntings and grisliest murders in American history when Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot all six members of his family. Jay Anson’s book “The Amitville Horror” detailed a family moving into the house in 1975 and leaving a week later due to paranormal activity.

Board Green said its project is inspired by true events and recounts the fateful story of one family that’s “relentlessly stalked by a terrifying apparition intent upon slaughtering them all.”

The book was adapted in 1979 by American Independent Pictures and became a hit, grossing $86 million. MGM’s 2005 version earned $108 million worldwide. The Weinstein Company had planned to release “Amityville: The Awakening” earlier this summer, but has pulled the film off the schedule and not yet set a new release date.

Broad Green is opening its horror film “Wish Upon” on Friday. The movie is directed by John Leonetti (“Annabelle”), written by Barbara Marshall, and produced by Sherryl Clark. It stars Joey King (“The Conjuring”) and Shannon Purser, known for her recent role as Barb in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

