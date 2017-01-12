Alamo Drafthouse’s nonprofit American Genre Film Archive has added the catalogs for Arrow Films, Severin Films, and Vinegar Syndrome, Variety has learned exclusively.

The archive announced last year that it would begin distributing titles theatrically and on home video in partnership with Seattle’s Something Weird Video. AGFA touts itself as the largest non-profit genre film archive in the world and offers 4K and 2K scanning to preserve 35mm and 16mm films.

Titles in Arrow’s catalog include Mario Bava’s “Blood and Black Lace,” “Blood Rage,” and Japan’s “Female Prisoner Scorpion.” Severin’s catalog includes Italian zombie title “Burial Ground,” Jess Franco’s “Vampyros Lesbos,” and “Birdemic: Shock and Terror.” Vinegar Syndrome’s catalog include James Bryan’s “Don’t Go Into the Woods,” Rudy Ray Moore’s “Dolemite” series, and holiday horror film “Christmas Evil.”

“We’re incredibly excited about AGFA’s expanding mission, with our growing catalog from the best genre labels on the planet, our ability to scan rare film prints in 4K, and the distribution of our own titles with Something Weird Video,” said AGFA director Joe Ziemba. “We’re making it easier than ever for exhibitors to share these films with audiences across the world as a one stop shop for the preservation and distribution of genre madness.”