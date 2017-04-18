Dylan O’Brien has to deal with tragedy in the official teaser trailer for “American Assassin,” which also stars Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan and Taylor Kitsch.

In the film O’Brien plays Mitch Rapp, a CIA recruit, who is first seen on the beach and in the water at an idyllic tropical resort, proposing to his fiancee. Moments later, terrorists attack the resort, killing the fiancee — which leaves O’Brien grief-stricken but motivated to serve in a black ops mission aimed at stopping World War III in the Middle East.

The movie follows Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Keaton), who would be the most feared training officer in the CIA if more than a handful of people at the agency actually knew of his existence. CIA deputy director Irene Kennedy (Lathan) tasks him with training O’Brien for the mission.

“He’s not ready, but he will be,” Keaton tells Lathan.

“Kill the Messenger” helmer Michael Cuesta directed the thriller from a screenplay by Stephen Schiff. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Nick Wechsler are producing the film, based on Vince Flynn’s novel. Published by Atria Books and in paperback by Pocket Books, both imprints of Simon & Schuster, “American Assassin” is one of 14 novels set in the world of counterterrorism operative Mitch Rapp. The Kennedy character is in all the books.

Lionsgate and CBS Films are releasing “American Assassin” on Sept. 15.

Watch the trailer below: