AMC’s Shudder Takes U.S., U.K. Rights on Six FrightFest Titles

Six upcoming horror titles have been acquired for a mix of North American and U.K. rights by Shudder, the horror SVOD service run by AMC Networks, it announced Monday. The acquisition comes ahead of the U.K.’s FrightFest horror festival, which runs Aug. 24-28, and will see all six features make their U.K. premieres.

The acquisition includes all rights in North America, U.K. and Ireland for surreal U.S. sci-fi romance “Sequence Break” (pictured), from director Graham Skipper, as well as Austrian director Stefan Ruzowitzky’s “Cold Hell.”

Shudder has taken streaming rights in North America and Canada to Chris Peckover’s Christmas-themed title “Better Watch Out,” starring Virginia Madsen, which Universal is scheduled to release theatrically in the U.K. Dec. 8.

The service has added all rights for U.K. and Ireland to the U.S. streaming rights it acquired during the Cannes Film Festival in May for Joe Lynch’s “Mayhem,” which stars “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun.

It has also acquired all U.K. rights on Canadian director Colin Minihan’s “It Stains the Sands Red” and Brandon Christianson’s “Still/Born,” which is co-written and produced by Minihan.

All six titles will be available to stream on Shudder in early 2018.

