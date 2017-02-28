AMC Entertainment shattered records during the final three months of 2016, propelled by a series of showy acquisitions that made it the world’s largest exhibition chain. The company recently bought Carmike and Odeon & UCI Cinemas, deals that saw AMC eclipse the global reach of Regal Entertainment Group.

Revenues for the theater chain jumped 18.1% to $926.1 million, up from $783.9 million for the prior-year quarter. Net earnings decreased 20.1% to $33.2 million, compared to $41.6 million in the year-ago period. The company said there were $22.8 million of after-tax merger and acquisition expenses, as well as a $19 million tax benefit related to its purchases. The company’s earnings per share were 33 cents.

Revenues topped Wall Street’s estimates — analysts expected $914.4 million. However, profits came in a penny short of projections.

“AMC’s laser-like focus on the priorities that drive considerable growth is what differentiates us, and what has established AMC as the clear and undisputed leader among movie-theatre operators,” said Adam Aron, AMC chief executive officer and president.

Looking down the balance sheet, admissions revenues rose 18.1% to $588.9 million while food and beverage sales increased 16.6% to 282.5 million. AMC has invested heavily in outfitting its theaters with reclining seats and has expanded its menu options to include alcoholic beverages in some locations. The strong results coincided with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, two busy periods for moviegoing that fielded hits such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Sing.”