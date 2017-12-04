Amblin Partners Ups Mia Maniscalco to VP of Production

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mia Maniscalco
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amblin Partners

Mia Maniscalco has been promoted to vice president of production at Amblin Partners.

“Mia’s talents are unparalleled — she is a voracious reader, has great relationships with filmmakers, and has a laser-sharp focus in moving her projects forward,” said Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production. “We are fortunate to have her on our team and watch her continued success.”

Maniscalco joined the company, formerly known as DreamWorks Studios, in 2011 as Stacey Snider’s creative assistant. In 2012, she was promoted to creative executive and later to director of development. The first project Maniscalco optioned for Amblin Partners was the box office hit “The Girl on the Train,” which grossed $173.2 million worldwide.

She also worked on “The Hundred-Foot Journey” starring Helen Mirren, “The Light Between Oceans” toplined by Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, and “A Dog’s Purpose,” which grossed over $196.2 million worldwide. Maniscalco is currently working on “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” — which is in production with Eli Roth directing, and Jack Black and Cate Blanchett starring — and “The Turning” with Floria Sigismondi helming early next year.

