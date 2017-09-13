Amber Tamblyn Slams ‘Predatory’ James Woods in Open Letter

Amber Tamblyn has responded to James Woods’ denial of her claim that he attempted to pick her up when she was 16, in an open letter addressed to the actor and published in Teen Vogue.
In the letter, the actress tells the full story of her meeting with the now-70-year-old actor.
“My friend Billy and I were at the Roxy on Sunset Boulevard seeing a band we loved. We decided to go to Mel’s diner on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood to get burgers after,” Tamblyn wrote. “Upon leaving the restaurant we were stopped by you and your friend, who both seemed very nice. At one point you suggested we should all go to Las Vegas together. ‘It’s such a great place, have you ever been?’ You tried to make it sound innocent. This is something predatory men like to do, I’ve noticed.”
She continued, “I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer. You laughed and said, ‘Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.'”
Tamblyn also pointed out that she wasn’t a well-known actress at the time, which is why Woods likely can’t remember the encounter.
The back-and-forth was ignited when Woods criticized the upcoming gay romance “Call Me by Your Name” on Twitter for the seven-year age gap between its two love interests. Star Armie Hammer, who plays the older man, responded, pointing out that Woods dated a 19-year-old when he was 60. Tamblyn then got involved, tweeting her story of Woods attempting to invite her to Las Vegas with him when she was 16.
Woods called the story a “lie” in a tweet, which prompted Tamblyn to post text messages with her friend recalling the incident.
Tamblyn went on to tie the situation to larger issues.
“The saddest part of this story doesn’t even concern me, but concerns the universal woman’s story,” she wrote. “The nation’s harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else. Asking them to first corroborate or first give proof or first make sure we’re not misremembering or first consider the consequences of speaking out or first let men give their side or first just let your sanity come last.”
So…James Woods in a Tweet points out the ick factor of a movie showing a underage girl getting sexually involved with a dude who is really older and Amber HAS to chime in and shame James about some alleged quickie mart trip where he hit on a young girl?
First of all, that’s a thin ledge to call abuse for someone to say it’d be great to go to Las Vegas with you. Ya said no…if indeed it happened and if indeed it was a real offer and that was the end of that. Abuse happens in Hollywood, but that isn’t the tale I’d go with.
Did your career need a boost of attention?
Also, Amber in your past, you dated quite older men. Does the underage girl part of James’ ick comment hit too close to home so you had to take a swipe at a dude who is saying underage is ick?
Amber, girl, you married an old fart 20 years older than you and since you are 34, he was 38 by the time you were 18. In fact, if you were the old fart now, you’d have to wait 4 more years until you were 38 to date yourself! So when you call out a dude who Tweets “ick” to underage girls having sex with older dudes in films….kind of wonder if it hits some of your issues.
Amber is awesome. You do NOT want to F with her.
As for Jimmy the Sleaze, honestly, is right-wing Twitter troll his only job now? Say what you will about Jon Voight, but at least he’s still doing what he’s actually good at.
I’ll bet you’re a big supporter of Bill Clinton (a serial rapist) and his enabling wife.