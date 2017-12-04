Amber Ruffin to Host Writers Guild Awards in New York

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Amber Rufflin
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Ruffin, writer and on-air personality for “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” will host the 70th annual Writers Guild Awards ceremony at New York’s Edison Ballroom on Feb. 11.

The ceremony, which will be held simultaneously with the WGA West’s show in Los Angeles, will be co-executive produced by Bonnie Datt and Shannon Walker. Ann Cohen will serve as the show’s head writer.

“I’m so excited to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards!” said Ruffin. “If you’re looking for hard hitting satire on sexual assault allegations, Russia and the Republican tax plan… too bad! This is gonna be all hugs and rainbows! (The hugs will be consensual.)”

Ruffin is  known for the recurring segments “Amber Says What?” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” on the show.  She has been nominated for an Emmy Award and a Writers Guild Award for writing on  “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” When she joined the show in 2014, Ruffin became the first black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the United States.

Ruffin is also currently a writer on the Comedy Central show “Detroiters” and a regular narrator on “Drunk History.”

NBC is currently developing Ruffin’s semi-autobiographical sitcom “Going Dutch,” which she co-wrote with Michael Starrbury. The show, which is co-executive produced by Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Mike Shoemaker, explores what happens when a woman who moves abroad to escape her overbearing family and the responsibility of the family business returns home with her Dutch boyfriend.

