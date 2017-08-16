Amazon Studios Developing ‘The Beast Is an Animal’ With Ridley Scott (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Amazon Studios has launched development of a movie based on the dark science-fiction fantasy novel “The Beast Is an Animal” with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free producing.

Amazon is in final negotiations with the female directing team of Bert & Bertie to direct and the adapt the film from Peternelle van Arsdale’s book about a child who lives in a world fearful of soul eaters, twin sisters who were abandoned by their father and slowly grew into something not quite human. As she grows from a child to a teenager, she realizes that she has a gift that she must keep secret, for fear they will call her a witch.

Bert & Bertie directed “Dance Camp,” the 2016 comedy-drama produced exclusively for YouTube Red as an original film, produced by AwesomenessTV.

Bert & Bertie are also attached to direct “Troupe Zero” for Amazon from a script by Lucy Alibar, with Todd Black producing. They have worked in film, animation, documentaries, video games and commercials and are repped by Verve and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Scott Free is a producer on Amazon’s sci-fi series “The Man in the High Castle” and the PBS series “Mercy Street.” It was a producer on “Alien: Covenant” and the upcoming “Blade Runner 2049” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”

