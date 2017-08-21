Amazon Studios Buys ‘Cold War’ From Oscar Winner Paweł Pawlikowski (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios has acquired “Cold War,” a period romance from Oscar-winning director Paweł Pawlikowski.

The film takes place across Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia, and Paris, and is set in the 1950s — a time when the forces of democracy and communism were clashing throughout Europe. The terms of the deal are being kept under wraps, but it has been in the works for months. The movie was first presented to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival.

Pawlikowski wrote the film, in addition to directing it. It marks Pawlikowski’s follow up to “Ida,” which won an Oscar and BAFTA for best foreign language film, among other awards. Pawlikowski also directed “My Summer of Love,” which marked Emily Blunt’s film debut, and “Last Resort.”

On paper, at least, the film seems to be in line with the Amazon model of backing indie pictures from big-name filmmakers. The studio won Oscars with Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea” and Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman.” Its upcoming releases include Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying.” The company has traditionally partnered with indie studios to distribute its movies. That is changing, however. Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” will be the first film it markets and rolls out to theaters wholly by itself.

“Cold War” is represented in international markets by France’s MK2 Films and the U.K. sales company Protagonist Pictures.

The film was produced by Tanya Seghatchian of Apocalypso Pictures and Ewa Puszczyńska of Opus Film, along with France’s MK Productions. They have worked with Pawlikowski previously.